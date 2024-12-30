Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,235 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $171.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $197.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AN

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.