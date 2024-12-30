Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,793 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $11,658,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $13,606,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $12,176,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 17,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $4,498,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,017,581.07. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $9,340,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $231.07 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.04.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

