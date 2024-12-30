Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.