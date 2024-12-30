Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 178.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,316 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $1,997,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 576,418 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,528,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 524,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 314,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 237,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. 8X8’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

