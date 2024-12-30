Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Relx by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $12,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Relx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Relx by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,163 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

