Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,364,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,892,000 after buying an additional 366,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rithm Capital by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,004,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 343,678 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at $4,112,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RITM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RITM opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

