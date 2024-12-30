Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Zevra Therapeutics



Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

