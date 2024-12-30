Barclays PLC Buys 125,311 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at about $199,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

HLF opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $675.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

