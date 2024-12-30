ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 307.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ProAssurance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 587,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.9 %

ProAssurance stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $801.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.28.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

