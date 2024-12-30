Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

XLG opened at $50.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

