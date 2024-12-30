Barclays PLC Buys 21,930 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 298.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPB opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $66.18.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPB. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.