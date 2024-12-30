Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 86,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.