Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,972 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Udemy by 6,957.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

In other news, CTO Eren Bali sold 35,518 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $319,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,225,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,029,788. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,679.50. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,518 shares of company stock worth $491,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.91. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.69 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

