BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

BOE Varitronix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VARXF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. BOE Varitronix has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.80.

BOE Varitronix Company Profile

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor products. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

