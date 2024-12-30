BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
BOE Varitronix Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VARXF opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. BOE Varitronix has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.80.
BOE Varitronix Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOE Varitronix
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for BOE Varitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOE Varitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.