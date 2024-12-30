Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $133.06 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $286,095.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,794.56. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

