Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 85,417 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. The trade was a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

