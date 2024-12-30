Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 212,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HPP opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $419.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,984.37. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

