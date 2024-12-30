Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ESGR opened at $321.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.25. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

