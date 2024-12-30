Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB opened at $39.56 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.