Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
NYSE:RGR opened at $34.65 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.16.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.