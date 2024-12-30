Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 700.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 5.1 %

ANAB opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $396.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

