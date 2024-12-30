Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,013.88. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

