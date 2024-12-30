Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,037 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

UHT stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 224.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

