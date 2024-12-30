TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

TVAHF opened at $13.65 on Monday. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

