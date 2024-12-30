TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
TVAHF opened at $13.65 on Monday. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.
About TV Asahi
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.