Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $123.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $128.74. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.08.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

