Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,640,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $7.06 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

