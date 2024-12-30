Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bumble by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,042,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,057 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 17.1% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 470.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,215 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85,304 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Bumble stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

