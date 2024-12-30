Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 566,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 793% from the average daily volume of 63,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Diamcor Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
