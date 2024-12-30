Short Interest in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Drops By 14.7%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

PHR opened at $25.76 on Monday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $25,488.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,204.73. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $64,961.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,206.41. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,342 shares of company stock worth $2,041,225. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

