Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TPX opened at $55.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 857,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

