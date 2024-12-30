First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFEM opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

