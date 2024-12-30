Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Declines By 14.3%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,881.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

