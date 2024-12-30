Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Declines By 14.3%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Monday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,881.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,881.42.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Real Estate Investment
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.