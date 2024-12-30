Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
JWLLF stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.51.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
