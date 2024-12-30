Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 766,205 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 73.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,431,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 640,148 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Trading Down 2.5 %

VFF opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $88.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

