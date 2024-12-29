Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) traded down 21.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 21.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 577,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.