adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in adidas by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.20. adidas has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $134.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. adidas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

