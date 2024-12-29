Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Decreases By 24.1%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.5 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

