Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Decreases By 24.1%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.5 days.
Accor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.
About Accor
