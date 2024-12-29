Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Formidable ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.