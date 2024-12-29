AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.5904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

