Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.43. Approximately 8,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

