Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 2,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Long/Short Equity ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 28.55% of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

