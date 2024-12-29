Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Talis Biomedical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talis Biomedical stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) by 481.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,959 shares during the quarter. Talis Biomedical accounts for about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 13.66% of Talis Biomedical worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

