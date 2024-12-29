Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 3,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRY. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

