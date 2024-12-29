Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.04 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.25 ($0.63). Approximately 94,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,387,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.08 ($0.64).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

