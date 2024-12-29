American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Update

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Graphite Technologies Trading Up 76.5 %

OTCMKTS AGIN opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Graphite Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About American Graphite Technologies

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Travel Mix Inc, offers travel arrangement services to customers through online and offline channels. It primarily offers hotel bookings, car rental services, flight tickets, cruises, destination wedding arrangements, corporate events, tours, and travel insurance.

