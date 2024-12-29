One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 16,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

