Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Declines By 13.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 494.5 days.
Adyen Price Performance
Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,494.50 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,467.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,384.30.
Adyen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.