Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Declines By 13.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 494.5 days.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,494.50 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,467.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,384.30.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

