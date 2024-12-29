Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.7 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. Andritz has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

Get Andritz alerts:

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.