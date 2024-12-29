JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

