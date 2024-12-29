AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance
AddLife AB (publ) stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 12 month low of C$7.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.94.
About AddLife AB (publ)
