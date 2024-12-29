AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. AddLife AB has a 12 month low of C$7.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

